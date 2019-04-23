Neveah Canley Pages for Rep. Entenman

Nevaeh Canley, a student at Clover Park High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. Debra Entenman (D-Kent), Nevaeh is the daughter of Lindsey and Benjamin Canley of Lakewood. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.