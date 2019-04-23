JBLM will conduct an emergency response exercise to evaluate base

Joint Base Lewis-McChord along with local, state, and federal agencies, will conduct an emergency response exercise April 24-25 to evaluate the installation’s response to an incident on base.

The exercise will include JBLM first responders, emergency vehicles, and select agencies on the installation. Regional news media: if you receive calls from concerned citizens who witness the movement of emergency vehicles on JBLM, you can confirm with them JBLM is conducting an exercise, or you may refer them to the JBLM Garrison Public Affairs Office for confirmation.

Questions about the exercise may be directed to the JBLM Garrison Public Affairs Office’s External Communication media relations at (253) 967-0158.