Flag Lowering to honor Deputy Justin DeRosier

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Deputy DeRosier was killed in the line of duty on April 13, 2019.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, April 24.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, at the Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd, at the University of Portland in Portland, Oregon. A live video feed of the service will also be available at the New Life Church, 2441 – 42nd Avenue, in Longview, Washington.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.