Clover Park School District Namesake left to the weeds

Submitted by Kerry Hills.
I walk my dog past CP most days. I am amazed that while the school district claims to have enough money to build a new school they don’t seem to have enough money to spray all the dandelions which have infested the main lawn out front and the sports fields behind.
I’m amazed how the private businesses just down Gravelly Lake Drive seem to maintain their landscaping; as if curb appeal makes an impression on the community. If the little things are let go what are the chances that the bigger things are being let go also?
Just as Woodbrook Middle School was let go for years to the point that it needs to be torn down. I grew up in Lakewood and the home my Mom still own is same age as Woodbrook but it is not being torn down due to a lack of maintenance.
After being in contact with several board members I am more convinced than ever there needs to be a change at the board level to elect board members who can provide direction to maintain the district grounds and property so the tax payers won’t have to build yet another multi million dollar project.
Comments
Susanne Bacon says
Hello Kerry,
Actually, I think the dandelions very pretty and something that is true Nature. Those “weeds” are also enticing insects (amongst them what is left of our bees), thereby also sustaining birds – so I sure hope that we have/get more of these natural places around schools and kindergartens than pesticide and herbicide sprayed manicured lawns. It will be better for the health of the kids as well as for the environment of their future, for sure.
I agree to having well-kempt sports fields though. Nobody wants their feet entangled with the long stalks of any plant.
Marty says
Well said Kerry. I completely agree (especially the part about your Mom’s house). It’s just Monopoly money to the board.
Linell Jones says
LOL, yeah, I’m sure her mommy has had a few thousand children running through her halls, using the bathrooms, pinning work to the walls etc. And I LOVE the dandelions. Spring colors, food for the bees and butterflies (and actually very good food for humans) I say save the money on lawn care and if anything turn the lawns into elevated beds and grow food! We need community gardens.
Marty says
Linell, how do explain that the Annie Wright School building is almost 100 years old? Might it be that it’s been properly maintained? Might it also be that the trustees don’t have gullible taxpayers to fleece?