Clover Park School District Namesake left to the weeds

Submitted by Kerry Hills.

I walk my dog past CP most days. I am amazed that while the school district claims to have enough money to build a new school they don’t seem to have enough money to spray all the dandelions which have infested the main lawn out front and the sports fields behind.

Clover Weeds

I’m amazed how the private businesses just down Gravelly Lake Drive seem to maintain their landscaping; as if curb appeal makes an impression on the community. If the little things are let go what are the chances that the bigger things are being let go also?

Just as Woodbrook Middle School was let go for years to the point that it needs to be torn down. I grew up in Lakewood and the home my Mom still own is same age as Woodbrook but it is not being torn down due to a lack of maintenance.

After being in contact with several board members I am more convinced than ever there needs to be a change at the board level to elect board members who can provide direction to maintain the district grounds and property so the tax payers won’t have to build yet another multi million dollar project.