Center for Dialog and Resolution topic of April 25 Lakewood United meeting

April 25, 2019 Center for Dialog and Resolution – Maralise Hood Quan, Executive Director (Pamela – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7:00 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW near Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

May 2, 2019 “Stroke Month at VA with Video Presentation” – Maria Kimmerle, RN, VA Medical Center, Seattle (MC – Karen)

May 9, 2019 Superior Court Judge Shelly Speir “Variety of Cases Heard in Superior Court” – (Sue/Pamela/Steve – MC)

May 16, 2019 “State of the Schools Update” – Deputy Superintendent Ron Banner, Clover Park School District (Steve – MC)

May 23, 2019 “Lakewood Community Foundation Fund” – Anne M. Enquist, Board Member and Professor Emerita, Seattle University School of Law (Kris – MC)

Congratulations to Lakewood United’s newly elected Board Member Laurel Lemke, Grave Concerns Association Chair, and Former Director of Consumer Affairs and Volunteer Services, Western State Hospital! Welcome, Laurel!

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, May 10, 2019 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.