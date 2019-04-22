Registration open to the public for the 5th annual Master Gardener Workshop

Submitted by Alice Dionne, Pierce County Master Gardeners.

The 5th annual Pierce County Master Gardener Summer Workshop ‘From the Ground and Up’ is taking registrations online (or just Google ‘From the Ground and Up’ Brown Paper Tickets). This year’s workshop features local landscape designer, Sue Goetz, and author of PNW Insects Field Guide, Merrill Peterson as key-note speakers. The morning program is held at Franklin Pierce High School in Parkland.

From the Ground and Up 2019

Other noted speakers and topics include Scott Vergara, Drought Tolerance; Diana Wisen, Poisonous Plants & Flowers Shrubs with Scents; Kevin Zobrist, Trees and Drought; Sean Tait, How Trees Communication, Taylor Fairbrother, Mushrooms; Kathleen DeMaria, Latin for Gardeners; Lisa Taylor, various Vegetable topics; Cyndi Stuart, Herb Gardening; and Carla Loriz, Organic Seed Alliance.

Hands on activities at Franklin Pierce Farm include Propagation, Weed walk, Fungi Workshop, Veggie Walk-around, and Seed Saving.

The workshop is open to the public and is filling up fast, so don’t delay!