Public Input Makes Us Stronger

By Connie Ladenburg, Pierce County Council

The County Council is currently considering a proposed Ground Lease Agreement (GLA) for a resort to be built at Chambers Bay on property below the current clubhouse. This area was designated for a resort since the inception and development of Chambers Creek Regional Park. The resort’s purpose is to increase tourism as a regional economic strategy and to support the championship Chamber’s Bay Golf Course.

Last Tuesday, the public had an opportunity to comment on the GLA at a Pierce County Council meeting. This GLA is an important issue and one that impacts the public’s use of the park and golf course for the next 99 years. Therefore, we need to hear from the public.

Chambers Bay Golf Course overlooks Puget Sound.

For some context, I would like to share some of what is proposed in the GLA. The proposed resort will consist of a hotel with 80 hotel rooms, event meeting space, spa, restaurant and bar, and a new clubhouse and pro shop. This matches the original concept. This proposal also includes 90 villas – 20-30 one story “suites” (750 sq. ft) and 60-2 story townhouses (1400 – 1500 square feet). The villas will be rented for $3.00 a square foot, so $4500 for the largest unit. There is no language that limits the length of leases. This does not match the original concept.

The developer’s belief is that in the future the units will turnover to daily rental (hotel units). The developer cannot assure us when that turnover will happen. There is also language that removes the 9th golf tee box and the trail that is adjacent to and in front of the current clubhouse. There is language about how much the County will get, some of it a set amount and another stream of revenue that is dependent on the economy and may not be a consistent source of income.

We had over a hundred people in attendance and many people signed up to speak. Most of the comments had some common themes – protect the park, this is a public park no housing should be allowed and protect the trail. One gentleman submitted a petition signed by nearly 3000 people from Pierce County and beyond that were against the removal of the 9th golf tee box and the trail. There was another gentleman from Texas who came to impress upon us that Chambers Bay is known worldwide and to recognize the value and importance of maintaining the integrity of the golf course.

The public’s voice is of the utmost importance! Generally, public participation enables people to pursue the goals and aspirations that they value in their lives and their society. In our society it is both a right and a responsibility. Charles Rangel, former U.S. Congressman from New York said it well,

“Full participation in government and society has been the basic right of the country and society symbolizing the full citizenship and equal protection of all.”

As government officials it is our responsibility to get correct information to the public. There are many elements that effect our final vote but hearing from you is vital. All the pros and the cons are important. I am adding a couple of links for you to check out: the GLA (it is a long read but worth a least a skimming) and a short 6 question survey. You can also contact the County Council and all of us will receive your message. Please participate and thank you ahead of time for doing so. I look forward to hearing your input!

Chambers Bay Resort Survey

Ground Lease Agreement and Project information

April 16, 2019 Pierce County Council Meeting