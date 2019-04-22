JBLM Late-Night Firing April 23-26

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery and demolitions’ training Tuesday, April 23, at 6 a.m. to Friday, April 26, at 11:59 p.m. using artillery and demolitions.

Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training this week with artillery and demolitions. Training will occur during the day and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the #JBLM Public Affairs through home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.