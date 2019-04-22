Four finalists chosen in search for next Pierce College Fort Steilacoom president

Pierce College has selected four finalists in its nationwide search for the next president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, and will welcome each candidate to campus over the next few weeks.

Faculty, staff, students and community members are invited to meet the candidates during upcoming open forums. The finalists and dates of their campus visits are:

Mon., April 29 – Julie A. White, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Student Engagement and Learning Support, Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York

Tues., April 30 – Matthew Campbell, Ed.D., Vice President for Learning & Student Success, Pierce College Puyallup in Puyallup, Washington

Wed., May 1 – O. John Maduko, M.D. – Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, North Central Texas College in Gainesville, Texas

Mon., May 6 – D. Denise King, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee

During each campus visit, an open forum will take place at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom in the Cascade Building Lecture Hall from 3:30-4:30 p.m., followed by a meet-and-greet reception. Finalists were selected by a screening committee comprised of faculty, staff, administrators, students and community members.

Candidates will also sit for an interview with the screening committee, a one-on-one interview with the Chancellor, lunch with the Executive Team and dinner with selected members of the committee and community.

The screening committee invites the college community to learn more about the candidates and attend an open forum to help provide input into the screening process.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.