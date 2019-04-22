Clover Park School District High School seniors earn money towards their college tuition

High school seniors who attend school in Clover Park School District who are interested in pursuing a career in business could earn money toward their college tuition.

Additional scholarships will be given to a student from Clover Park Technical College and Pierce College. The Colleges foundations each select a recipient.

The Business Student Scholarship program of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications.

The scholarships are $500 per recipient. Award money will be sent to the recipients’ college of attendance upon verification of enrollment. Selected students are also invited to a special luncheon in their honor at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club to introduce themselves and talk about their aspirations in June.

Applicants must be 12th-grade students in the CPSD. A letter of recommendation from either a school administrator/teacher or employer is also required.

For application details, visit this link.