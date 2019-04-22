Bill Schuver Appointed CWA Middle School Director

Tacoma, Wash. — Charles Wright Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Schuver to Middle School Director beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

Bill Schuver.

“Bill is a person of integrity, a hard worker, and a seasoned middle school educator who loves middle school kids,” said Greg Bamford, Associate Head of School. “His focus on building relationships, fostering community, challenging students, and creating active learning experiences is a good fit for the CWA philosophy.”

Mr. Schuver most recently served as the Head of School at Evergreen Montessori School in Evergreen, Colorado. Prior to his leadership at Evergreen, he spent eight years as Middle School Director at Annie Wright Schools, leading them through enhanced outdoor education and experiential trips, as well as the initial work leading toward the full transition to international baccalaureate classification and coursework. In addition, he brings three years of experience as a Dean of Students at The Overlake School, and a decade of service as a visual arts teacher and arts department chair.

“Student support in whole child development, particularly during middle school, is very important to me,” Mr. Schuver said. “These experiences help form the adult these students become and I look forward to joining the teachers, students, and families at Charles Wright during this pivotal time in the life of adolescents.”

Bill and his wife, Kristin, are excited to join the CWA community and return to the Pacific Northwest. Their grown children are in the area and he has a grandchild on the way.