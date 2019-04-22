Bates Technical College’s Brain Series lecturer explains how sleep affects brain development in young children

TACOMA, Wash. – Babies and kids need significantly more sleep than adults to support their mental and physical development. But, do you know how critical sleep is for a young child’s brain development?

You are invited to learn from Jenny L. Williamson, a science educator at the Center for Innovation in Sleep Self-Management at the University of Washington, at the annual Brain Series on Thursday, April 25, 7-9 p.m., at Bates Technical College’s South Campus, 2201 S. 78th Street in Tacoma.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will focus on the value of sound sleep for the parent/caregiver and young children. williamson will present evidence-based research that will highlight how sleep is necessary for optimal brain development and functioning. Attendees will explore sleep hygiene and how sleep deprivation will affect them physically and mentally, various sleep disorders, and how sleep needs evolve over time.

williamson has been a science educator for more than 35 years. For a decade, she taught informal science education at schools across the state for the Pacific Science Center. She is part of a multi-disciplinary team of scientists and educators at the University of Washington whose focus is to decode neuroscience developments to various professionals and the community. A project director for the How Do I Learn grant, williamson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in zoology and a Master’s Degree in education.

This year’s Brain Series marks the 22nd year the college’s Child Studies department has brought experts in the field of child development to Pierce County for a two-hour seminar. The event coincides with the annual Scholastic Book Fair, held in the same location, April 25-27. Learn more about the book fair on the college’s Facebook page .

KBTC Public Television generously sponsors this event. For more information, call 253.680.7500 or visit www.BatesTech.edu/BrainSeries .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.