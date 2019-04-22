Advanced School Enrollment for Military Families Signed into Law

Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, stood alongside parents and advocates while Governor Inslee signed HB 1210 into law. This legislation allows school districts to accept applications for advanced school enrollment from students of military families, providing peace of mind to these families when transferring to a new base.

“Thank you to all the families, school superintendents, school board members, and advocates who helped make this law a reality,” said Kilduff after the bill signing. “I hope families moving to Washington state in service to our country find this helpful as they acclimate to their new lives here.”