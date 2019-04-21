Public invited to learn about ideas to improve mobility near Tacoma Mall Boulevard

TACOMA – People who drive, take transit, walk and roll are invited to get an in-person look at plans to reduce congestion and increase mobility for the Tacoma Mall area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation in partnership with the city of Tacoma will hold an open house about the I-5/Tacoma Mall Boulevard Access Study in April. Community members are invited to share comments about the proposed strategies, which are focused on enhancing regional mobility and travel time reliability.

The open house is an opportunity to speak with agency staff and provide input on the study. Attendees are free to come at their convenience anytime during each two-hour event. There will be a short presentation at 6 p.m.

I-5/Tacoma Mall Boulevard Access Study open house schedule

Thursday, April 25

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Asia Pacific Cultural Center

4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma

WSDOT will also share this information and take feedback during an upcoming online open house from Thursday, April 18, through Thursday, May 2.

This study follows an in-depth look at the city of Tacoma’s Tacoma Mall Subarea Plan.