Mayor Rejects King County Executive’s Request to Endorse An Income Tax

By Don Anderson, Mayor, City of Lakewood.

King County Executive Dow Constantine wrote me to request my signature on a letter from elected leaders to the legislature advocating an income tax on capital gains. Executive Constantine led the charge on the imposition of the latest round of Sound Transit tax increases. I’m sure he really doesn’t care what I think, but the time has long passed when we need to shout, “Enough!!” His correspondence and my reply follow:

Executive Constantine:

I disagree. The most regressive and unfair taxes impacting Lakewood and Pierce County are those which were levied by Sound Transit under your chairmanship. I suggest you focus on fiscal responsibility at a regional level before advocating additional increases in taxes statewide.

The state is experiencing unprecedented revenue growth. That new revenue needs to be used to restore revenue previously shared with the now cash strapped municipalities as they deliver core services to citizens on a daily basis. A chant of “tax the rich” only to give the legislature an even greater opportunity to burden our citizens with the cost of unsustainable non-core programs is irresponsible.

Don Anderson

Mayor, City of Lakewood

On Apr 18, 2019, at 5:00 PM, Constantine, Dow wrote:

Dear Mayor Anderson: I am writing today to ask you to join me in calling for the Washington State Legislature to address our regressive tax structure. Below is a letter expressing a collective desire for adoption of fair, progressive revenue to help address the challenges we are facing throughout our state. As you know, the session ends next week. I’m hoping this letter will help remind our legislators they have support back home as they finalize the state budget Please reply (by Monday COB) to add your name to the bottom of this letter and help send a message that the people we serve deserve fair taxes, and consistent services to protect and enhance our quality of life. Thank you for your consideration. Dow Constantine

King County Executive