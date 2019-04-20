Weichert names 2018 Award Winners

Lakewood, WA – WEICHERT, REALTORS(r) – Premier Properties is proud to announce their 2018 Office Award Winners:

Heather Crittendon CRP(r) (Ambassador Club)

Vanessa Van Den Berg (Ambassador Club)

Brian Tharp (Executive Club)

Heather Fancher (Executive Club)

Jermaine Lindsay (Sales Achievement)

Leonisa Chang (Sales Achievement)

Lynn Westbrook (Sales Achievement)

These REALTORS were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units earned in 2018. Winning Weichert(r) affiliated agents earned their recognition from among associates in 38 states at the year’s end.

“Our affiliates accomplished so much last year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable, dedicated and tireless REALTORS.”

WEICHERT, REALTORS(r) – Premier Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliated office of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.