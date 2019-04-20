Steilacoom Town Administrator April 19 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 7, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – May 13, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 2, 2019, at 2 PM at the Community Center

Preservation and Review Board – April 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is sponsoring an Easter Egg hunt on April 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Cherrydale School.

Monopoly:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom is collecting the Monopoly board pieces being distributed by Albertsons and Safeway.

If you are not playing the Monopoly game yourself and would like to help the children in our community, please collect the game pieces that are distributed with your purchases. You can place your game pieces in a container at the container at the Public Works office.

Public Safety:

Fraud Alerts:

Traditionally at this time of year and this year has been no exception, individuals will receive phone calls, emails, texts, etc. from individuals claiming to be from the IRS, Social Security, or even the utility company threatening dire consequences unless the individual provide them funds via gift card, credit, cash, etc. These are scams. Most governmental agencies will never demand immediate payment especially not one utilizing a gift card. If you receive such a call, do not provide the individual any information, simply hang up.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed vegetation and performed rights-of-way maintenance all week.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The pre-construction meeting was held on April 18th. Staff is working with the contractor, the design engineers, and WSDOT to complete the pre-construction paper work. The preliminary Notice to Proceed date is May 10th with the contractor starting May 13th. We are currently planning on closing the road May 13th.

PSE is in the process of relocating gas mains along the project corridor. We anticipate this work will continue for one to two more weeks and create traffic delays. Please start taking alternate commuting routes.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor completed installation of the water main on Pacific Street which is currently being tested. The are scheduled to start storm drainage infrastructure installation on Pacific Street next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Park’s crew trimming trees at Sunnyside Park; worked with the contractor on Pacific Street; met with Comcast to discuss their fiber installation on Chambers Street; attended the Steilacoom Boulevard project preconstruction meeting; performed maintenance at the Sunnyside pump station; pulled wire and installed connectors on the First Street project; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; jetted sewer lines throughout Town; repaired the #3 pump at the Sunnyside Beach pump station; inspected a sewer service replacement in the 2700 block of Natalie Lane; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by the Cedar Creek Work Crew concentrated on trimming trees at Sunnyside Park; mowed various parks and grounds throughout Town; and performed other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

The Hidden Crime of Human Trafficking

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m.

Khurshida Begum shares her human trafficking survivor story and explains how sadly it can happen in every neighborhood. Learn how to recognize vulnerable people, identify red flags, find resources, develop appropriate responses, and understand why this hidden crime can happen in any community.

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. For information about these and events, visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.