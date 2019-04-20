Local and Public Golf

Submitted by Joyce Morones, 18 Hole Ladies Club President, Oakbrook Golf Course.

Golf courses seem to be disappearing and leaving many people without a chance to play in league golf. Oakbrook Golf Course is local and public and has various clubs and leagues for you to play in.

As President of the 18 Hole Ladies Club at Oakbrook, I invite you to check us out. Oakbrook is a public course, welcoming all. The 18 Hole Ladies play on Tuesday’s starting at about 8:30am. There is also a 9 Hole Ladies Club that plays on Thursday mornings. Join one or both. We would love to have you. Give us a call and play with us one day to check us out.

If you are looking for a place to call your golf home, meet new folks, and have a good time, please considering joining us.

On top of all that Oakbrook has a restaurant also open to the public where you can have lunch and comradery after golf.

Please call Oakbrook Golf Course at 253-584-8770 Option 1, and they will put you in touch with the appropriate person.