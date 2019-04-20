Leavitt Law to Increase National Guard Pay for Wildland Fire Response Signed by Governor

National Guard members are getting a pay increase when fighting state wildfires, thanks to a new law passed by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place. House Bill 1137 updates the state active duty compensation statute to a rate consistent with Department of Natural Resource rates for Guard members called to state service for wildland fire response.

“I am proud to stand with members of the National Guard by increasing their pay when they are serving us in dangerous conditions,” said Leavitt after the bill signing. “Thank you to the Military Departments for bringing this issue to my attention and to all the men and women who protect our state during the wildfire crisis.”

Because the state active duty compensation statute tied National Guard member pay to the federal minimum wage, it resulted in pay less than the state minimum wage. Leavitt’s bill is the first update to the statute in 30 years.

Reps. Mari Leavitt and Christine Kilduff at bill signing for House Bill 1137, compensation increase for National Guard members for wildland fire response.