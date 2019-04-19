Tahoma Fuchsia Society Annual Fuchsia Sale

Submitted by Nancy White.

Every year Tahoma Fuchsia Society has a fundraising Plant Sale. Come see the wide variety of fuchsias available for purchase.

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: 9:00AM to plants sold out/or 12:00PM (whichever comes first)

Come early for the best selection.

Location:

Disabled American Veterans Hall Parking Lot

1110 N. Stevens

Tacoma, WA 98406

(Across from Jefferson Elementary School)

Hundreds of fuchsias in 4” pots to choose from. All Priced to sell! There will be mostly Hardy Perennial Fuchsias for the garden or planters available and a small selection of Trailing Fuchsias for baskets. There will also be miscellaneous plants from members gardens.

TFS Members will be present to help you choose plants and answer questions about growing fuchsias.

CASH & CHECKS ONLY PLEASE

The TAHOMA FUCHSIA SOCIETY was founded November 23, 1981.

Club Purpose:



To increase knowledge about fuchsia culture.

To share this information among members and the public.

To encourage sharing of fuchsia starts and plants.

To stimulate members enjoyment of these wonderful plants. To share social activities with fellow enthusiasts.

Fuchsia Folks are Friendly Folks!