Street Smart, History on naming of DuPont WA streets

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Sunday April 28, 2019 2:00 p.m, Jennifer and Drew Crooks will give a presentation on the history and naming of the streets in Historic Village and Northwest Landing, DuPont WA.

Following their presentation, they will introduce their new book “American Images, DuPont”. This book covers the history of the DuPont area starting with the Nisqually Tribe, Hudson’s Bay era, DuPont Company and current day.

The book is loaded with photos and historical information. The last book written on the history of DuPont, WA was published in 1972 by May Munyan. Copies of both book(s) are available in the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave. For more information please call 253-964-2399 or duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com

Presentation is Free and Open to the Public

Sunday April 28, 2019. 2:00 p.m

DuPont Community Presbyterian Church

502 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA 98327

Sponsored by the DuPont Historical Society and Museum

Light refreshments will be served.