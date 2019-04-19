St Vinnies' Wear Something Vintage Auction Fundraiser

St. Vincent de Paul has two thrift stores in Pierce County (Tacoma and Puyallup). Both are pretty basic. People donate items and St Vinnies stores them and sells them at prices people can afford. They run a tight ship.

Here is what they do for our community, “You may know us for our Thrift Stores, but our Mission is so much broader! In addition to providing quality thrift stores to our community since 1926, annually we help more than 15,000 individuals and families struggling to pay for basic needs, like rent and utilities, through our Homelessness Prevention Program. Last year, we provided more than $430,000 in direct financial assistance to our neighbors in need in Pierce County. We Help Families Stay in Their Homes, Preventing Homelessness. Most of us know someone, either a friend or a loved one, that has needed a second chance in their life. With your help, that’s what we provide for people in our community every day. St Vinnies is a local, non-profit organization that has serves people who need help. We welcome everyone, with compassion and without judgment.”

St Vinnie’s has two fundraisers each year (May and September). The first is coming up on May 31st at the STAR Center in Tacoma. This benefit will support St. Vinnie’s Homelessness Prevention & Second-Chance Employment Programs. Auction items will include an array of unique, antique and captivating treasures all from the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores.

Guests are asked to wear something vintage to help celebrate the fun event and connect with the past: your grandmother’s brooch, your father’s tie, your favorite uncle’s cap from Ireland. You can show off to your friends and give you something to talk about with your neighbors.

This year one of the live auction items features a five night stay at the Sedona Summit in Arizona (donated by Lowery Rentals). Imagine a 2-bedroom (sleeps 6), 2-bath suite as an elegant getaway in the absolutely beautiful Red Rock Country. A wonderful condo is waiting for you. Get away for five nights – Sunday, December 15 to Friday, December 20, 2019. Escape on a backcountry adventure or discover the comfortable amenities of home in the resort’s spacious accommodations, including a kitchen, washer and dryer and cozy fireplace. Relax in the heated swimming pools, host a family barbecue or kick up your workout routine in the convenient fitness center.

I’ve never been to the Arizona dessert when I was not charmed by the beauty and wild life. The Sedona Summit on the Sedona Plateau is located north of Phoenix and just a little over a hundred miles from the south rim of the Grand Canyon. The Sedona area has 8 plant communities: Ponderosa Pine-Fir Forests, Chaparral, Pinon-Juniper, Woodland, Evergreen Oak Woodland, Arizona Cypress Woodland, Upper Riparian-Lower Riparian and Desert-Grassland; Sedona is home to 300 species of vertebrate animals, 55 types of mammals and 80 types of fish, amphibians and reptiles.

Besides the condo you will have chances to bid on vintage treasures and other special packages. For more information call 253-426-1702. To order your tickets, please visit St Vinnies online at: svdptacoma.ejoinme.org/Vintage2019