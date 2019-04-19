ROAD ALERT: Gravelly Lake Drive closure April 22, 2019

Gravelly Lake Drive between Steilacoom Boulevard and Bridgeport Way will be closed Monday, April 22, 2019 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. so the city’s contractor can finish grading and paving the roadway.

This work is weather dependent, and will be rescheduled in the event of rain.

Local access will be granted to businesses and residences within the project limits via northbound 59th Avenue SW.

The one-day road closure will allow the city’s contractor to complete the paving and overlay work in its entirety, which in turn reduces the impact to drivers. Conversely, paving the road without the closure would result in significant traffic impacts over multiple days while the work was done.

The city apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and thanks residents for finding alternative routes to avoid the project area while the work is completed.