Pierce College’s Matthew Campbell selected as Presidential Fellow for Community College Excellence

The Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program recently selected Pierce College Vice President of Learning and Student Success Matthew Campbell, Ed.D., to the 2019-20 class of Presidential Fellows for Community College Excellence.

The program is aimed at preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success, both in college and in the labor market.

“This fellowship is really focused on developing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to lead and support transformational change – focused on equity – through the role of the community college president,” Campbell said. “As I consider how I can best contribute to the social justice outcomes of higher education, I believe that the professional learning offered through the fellowship will support me (and by extension, Pierce College) in my current role, as well as develop my ability to advance the phenomenal work of Pierce as I progress in my career.”

The select group of 40 Aspen Presidential Fellows will embark on a 10-month fellowship beginning in July 2019. Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will work with mentors – current and former community college presidents – who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students throughout their careers. Fellows will also learn from national experts about ways to harness data to assess student success outcomes, strategies for internal change leadership, and how to create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, and employers.

“Evidence shows that substantial improvements in student success are achieved only when presidents have the commitment and skill needed to lead change within their institutions and through partnerships in the community,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program. “These fellows have been chosen because they embody that commitment and, we believe, will build their skills even further to become transformational presidents.”

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.