Overnight paving reduces I-5 lanes near JBLM this weekend, next week

LAKEWOOD – This weekend, contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord will repave a section of northbound I-5. Crews will work near 41st Division Drive to give drivers a smoother ride through the work zone.

During overnight and early morning hours of Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane. Lane closures will start each night at 10:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and by 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at 41st Division Drive will close and re-open at the same time. The work is weather sensitive.

For the week of April 22, overnight single and double lane closures are scheduled Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on both directions of I-5 in the project limits.

Overnight drivers who use I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord are encouraged to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

Ramp closures for the week of April 22 are listed below:

Monday, April 22

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 23

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, April 24

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, April 25

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, April 26

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Updated Pierce County construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.