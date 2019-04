The City of DuPont’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) will host a Special Meeting on Monday, April 22, 2019, 12:00 pm at DuPont City Hall, Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive DuPont, WA, to approve minutes; receive public comment; review the 2019 budget; and review and make recommendations on the 2019 LTAC Part B grant applications.

