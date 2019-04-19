City of Lakewood maintains strong financial footing

This week Standard & Poor’s assigned its long-term bond rating to the city of Lakewood’s 2019 bond issue, as well as affirmed the current AA long-term rating on the city’s outstanding general obligation debt.

S&P assigned a AA long-term bond rating for the city’s new bond issue, which will provide $8 million for upcoming transportation projects.

The issuance of the new rating combined with the affirmation of the existing AA long-term rating is an extraordinary achievement for the city. In 2014 S&P upgraded the city’s rating from A to AA-. Over a four-year period the city saw its bond rating jump three steps, skipping A+ and going directly to AA.

The AA bond will translate to lower financing costs by attracting a broader range of investors and is a reflection of the city’s effectiveness in managing its financial resources. The city will continue to execute sound fiscal decision-making, which is a priority outlined in the City Council’s Strategic Plan and one of its primary goals and objectives.