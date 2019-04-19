Caring for Kids Needs Space

Caring for Kids, with its non-paid volunteers, has been working in the community for years serving thousands of kids and families in need. It started forty-four years ago at Lakeview Elementary School with a clothing bank in the counselor’s office.

In 2018 alone there were 25,259 individual services from a new book to a clothing bank order with all new clothes.



Caring for Kids moved into the old American Lake South school building about seven years ago. After eleven break-ins and now the building being sold, we have been looking for a new place. In our present location we cover about 7,200 square feet.

So far we have found a place with 4,600 square feet but it would cost us $45,000 a year.

We already struggle every day to raise the money we need to buy the clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, new books, emergency food, air beds, blankets and pillows, supplies for the three back to school fairs, support at the food banks, gifts for the Holiday Fair, color books/crayons, laundry soap and $5 McDonalds’ gift cards for homeless and struggling families.

Sadly if we are unable to find a place to house the work we do, Caring for Kids will be closing down by next March, except for the Holiday Fair each December.

We have a storage unit just for the Holiday Fair. Along with the schools in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place School Districts, we deliver help to the Franciscan WIC, Greater Lakes Mental Health, Tillicum Community Center, Springbrook Connection, Clover Park Technical College, Our Lady of Guadalupe Maternity Center, Food Connection Food Truck, Springbrook Day Camp, LASA and the Methodist Church Friday Dinners. carekids@comcast.net