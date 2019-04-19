By Any Other Name: Stewart & Son Computer Services to Become Tech Masters

Stewart & Son Computer Services, an IT company providing managed services to local professional service firms, announced that it has officially changed its name to Tech Masters Computer Services as of March 25, 2019.

Founder and Managing Member Wade Stewart explained that the new name more accurately reflects the company’s committment to both employees and customers. “Keeping the business in the family was one way to commit to the enduring promise of our customer service, but the decision to move to an employee-owned model satisfies that, and fulfills our commitment to provide stable occupations in our community.”

Stewart & Son was launched in 2012 as a family-owned business with a simple goal: provide the best technology support to non-profits and small businesses in the South Puget Sound and give back to the community. Their committment to a healthy and happy community is demonstrated by their dedication and support of their employees, as well as regular contributions to local charities. Each quarter, they select a local charity to support via donations from clients and community members. Recent charities include Toys For Tots, the Emergency Food Network, and Metropolitan Development Council.

The name change is the first step of a move to an employee-owned business model, which they believe will further strengthen their relationships with staff, clients, and the community at large.

Interested parties can learn more about Tech Masters Computer Services at the company website: www.yourtechmasters.com.