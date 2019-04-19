Bates: Northwest Now: New York Times, Frontline journalist Hedrick Smith

For five decades, he’s established himself as America’s premiere journalist, a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter, editor for the New York Times and Emmy Award winning producer, host Tom Layson sits down with Hedrick Smith.

Smith will discuss his long and successful career in journalism, and his latest passion: writing books about the future of our democracy.

“People say the American government doesn’t work — it does work. It works for the people who pay for it, the billionaires and the corporations,” said Smith. “That’s what’s got everybody else upset. What they’re saying is Washington doesn’t listen to people like me, lobbyists have too much power, corporations have co-opted and bought Congress; where am I, the voter? And that’s why we’ve got to get it back.”

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.