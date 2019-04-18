TAM Welcomes Artist Ed Mell for Talk on Western Art

Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Art Museum will present a talk by artist Ed Mell on Sunday, April 28 at 2 pm. Acclaimed artist Ed Mell’s dynamic paintings and sculptures celebrate the beauty, power, and majesty of the western landscape. Join us for a discussion about Mell’s bold style and his recent projects, including his stunning work designing the western stage set for Arizona Opera’s world-premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage.

Ed Mell’s work fuses his passion and deep connection for the region with his background as an art director for a large advertising agency in New York. Wanting a break from the city’s fast pace, Mell returned home to the Sonoran Desert. “Spending months in that beauty right after being in the city was the catalyst that changed my artistic direction,” notes Mell. Come hear more about his impressive career creating vibrant works about the American West.



Mell’s works can be found in museums and private collections across the country including the Phoenix Art Museum, the Denver Art Museum, and Tacoma Art Museum.



Cost: TAM Members and students $5; Non-members $10

RSVP online at www.tacomaartmuseum.org

The talk will be followed by a light reception and cash bar.