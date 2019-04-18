Steilacoom Schools to hire new Executive Director of Student Services

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 Superintendent Kathi Weight will recommend the hiring of Gudrun Sullivan as the new Executive Director of Students Services, to begin responsibilities July 1, 2019. The Board will consider the recommendation at the April 24, 2019, school board meeting to be held at Pioneer Middle School, DuPont, WA.



Gudrun Sullivan (center left) with husband Chad and daughters Faith and Julia.

Ms. Sullivan currently serves as the Assistant Director of Student Support for Yelm Community Schools. She also served as the Special Education Coordinator for Bethel School District for 5 years. During this time and while she was a Special Education Teacher for Lewiston School District she served as an Adjunct Instructor for Lewis-Clark State College.

Ms. Sullivan earned her Bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho, her Master’s degree in Curriculum & Instruction from University of Idaho and her principal and program administrator credentials from City University.

Dr. Weight stated, “We are excited to welcome Gudrun to our school district. Gudrun’s heart for student and staff success was clearly communicated at each step of our interview process. Our team found her to be an ideal fit for this important position and for our community”.

