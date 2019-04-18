Spring Egg Hunt returns to Chambers Creek Regional Park, April 20

Bring your basket and hop on over to Chambers Creek Regional Park on Saturday, April 20 for our 2nd annual Spring Egg Hunt. This free event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. will feature three egg hunts for ages one to 11.

The egg hunt is broken into several hunts by age:

9:30 a.m.: 1-3 years old

9:45 a.m.: 4-7 years old

10 a.m.: 8-11 years old

Remind your young egg hunters to keep a look out for golden eggs, which can be turned in for special prizes!

In addition to egg hunting, there will be a bounce house, Easter Bunny ready for selfies, face painting, and a variety of vendor booths onsite. This event is sure to be fun for the whole family!

Parking is limited. So, come early to ensure a parking spot so you won’t miss your time to egg hunt. Parking will be available down at the Central Meadows of Chambers Creek Regional Park, as well as up the hill at the Environmental Service Building.

The event will commence rain or shine. Chambers Creek Regional Park’s Central Meadow is located at 6320 Grandview Drive W. in University Place.

This event is made possible through the sponsorship of University Place Modern Dentistry, University Place Recycle and Refuse, and Chambers Creek Foundation.

To learn more about the event visit www.piercecountywa.gov/egghunt or follow the event on Facebook.