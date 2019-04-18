Settling In in U.P.

City Hall employees are settling into their new offices in the Civic Building at 3609 Market Place W. Although some unpacking and rearranging is yet to be completed, all administrative offices are up and running as usual after the move from the old Windmill Village offices this past weekend.

The City Hall Welcome Desk and Permit Counter are located on the second floor of the Civic Building. Visitors will check in at the Welcome Desk and be directed accordingly for business with City staff.

The new City Council Chambers are located on the third floor. Final installation of audiovisual equipment is underway and at this point, it is expected the May 6 City Council meeting will be held in the new space. For City Council meetings, the public will have access to the third floor via the elevator and stairs.

The U.P. Police Department is expected to complete its move to a new space in the Civic Building on April 23. When that relocation is complete, the public will be able to visit the department through a lobby that faces Drexler Drive (3612 Drexler Dr. W.).



