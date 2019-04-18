Pierce County Library System’s 2018 Annual Report to the Community

Thank you for being a part of the Pierce County Library System’s efforts to inspire the love of reading and lifelong learning for you and your neighbors. 2018 marked the second time in the history of the Library System that voters were asked to restore the Library’s funding with a levy lid lift. In November, voters approved the levy lid lift.

With the public’s investment the Library System will continue to support your growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen your community. The restored levy will maintain services including open hours; books, e-books, and other materials; staff to support learning; computers, Wi-Fi and technology; and community spaces.

Please check out our 2018 Annual Report to the Community at annualreport.pcls.us.

Thank you for your continued trust and interest to help Pierce County Library be your community’s choice for learning, enjoyment, and community!