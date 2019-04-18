Mary Boyde Funches Pages for Sen. O'Ban

Mary Boyde Funches of University Place, a 10th-grader at Covenant High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia. Sherwood was one of 26 students who served as Senate pages for the 13th week of the 2019 legislative session.

Mary was sponsored by 28th Legislative District Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County. Sen. O’Ban serves areas in Pierce County including DuPont, Steilacoom, Fircrest and University Place.

“It was great having Mary page for us,” said O’Ban. “She seemed truly fascinated by the floor action and all that she learned this week. It’s gratifying to have students like her who are so excited about learning and the legislative process.”

The Senate Page Program provides an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students deliver documents and distribute messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

Mary described learning about the legislative process and how it all fits together as an “exciting opportunity.” Her favorite thing about paging was being on the Senate floor, listening to debates and watching ideas become laws. Mary also enjoyed meeting senators and staff.

For fun Mary enjoys singing in choir, hiking, drama and speech, playing the piano, and being a KidREACH tutor. Mary plans to pursue occupational therapy and work with special needs children.

Mary, 16, is the daughter of Michael and Lindsay Funches of University Place.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/Pages/senpageprogram.aspx