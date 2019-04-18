Help Name the New Clover Park School District Middle School

LAKEWOOD, WASH—In fall 2020, Mann and Woodbrook middle schools will close and students will attend a new middle school currently under construction on the Mann Middle School campus. The New Middle School Naming Committee, consisting of representatives from both school communities, community members and district staff, is working this spring to develop a recommendation of three to five potential names for school board consideration.

The committee will follow school board Policy 6970 and Procedure 6970P in developing its recommendation, which requires new district buildings and/or existing facilities sections of a facility, or a field, to be named after:

persons who have attained national or local prominence in the fields of education, arts and sciences, politics, military achievements and statesmanship,

past U.S. presidents or Washington national senators or representatives or

the geographic characteristics of the area in which the facility is located.

Provide your input on possible school names by April 26.

Follow two easy steps, in order:

Learn about Mann and Woodbrook middle schools and their names, review district school names and their meanings, and review Lakewood and school district history. Then complete the online survey.

The committee will review and consider the input received as it develops its final recommendation, which is expected to be submitted to the school board by the end of May.

School names and history

Iva Alice Mann Middle School

Iva Alice Mann Middle School opened in 1959. It is named after the community member who created the Clover Park School District. Mann helped unify five separate school districts into the Union High School District in 1928 and advocated the state for legislative changes to allow for construction of a new junior high school in the district, Clover Park Junior High School. Clover Park School District came into existence in 1941. Mann also served as clerk-secretary for the school board until her retirement in 1948.

Woodbrook Middle School

Woodbrook Middle School opened in 1963. It is named after the geographical area/neighborhood community in which it was built. The region is named after the Woodbrook Hunt 10Club, which officially formed in 1926. Members would hunt on horseback in the area. The hunt club continues on today, celebrating more than 90 years as a Lakewood area institution.

Clover Park School District school names and meanings

City and school district information from Lakewood Historical Society: