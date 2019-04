Construction of a new industrial business park on 22.5 acres with 3 warehouse buildings totaling approximately 403,000 gsf. The project will include site and frontage improvements as well as new landscaping and parking.

The Business Park is located off Exit 123 in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Lakewood North of 150th St SW. Click here for a Site Plan.

The public may comment between April 18, 2019 and May 2, 2019. Learn more that the City of Lakewood’s website.