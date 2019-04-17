Sip, Sample, Savor: A Fun Night Out of Tasting To Benefit Centerforce

Submitted by Centerforce.

Come try a new drink and support a great cause at the same time as Centerforce hosts its Sip, Sample, Savor: A Just Like You annual event on Thursday, May 2.

Our 21-and-older event pairs beer, wine and spirits from regional distributors 7 Seas Brewing, Stina’s Cellars and Heritage Distilling Co. at 1625 Historic Tacoma Place, 1625 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and cover admission for four tastings, which include appetizer pairings from Occasions Catering of Olympia. Additional tastings are available for $15. Also, there will be a wine pull, basket raffle (chock-full of goodies from local companies!), 50/50 raffle and a raffle to win 2 tickets from Alaska Airlines for travel valid on Alaska Airlines and Virgin America (excludes Cuba)!

Purchase your tickets at centerforce.salsalabs.org/sipsavorandsample2019/index.html.

Centerforce is a local not-for-profit 501 (c)(3), social service organization that provides employment training, volunteer opportunities and assistance for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to move toward inclusion in their community. The individuals we serve have a wide range of disabilities and a number of barriers to traditional employment.

Through your generosity, the funds raised from this event will reduce the cost of the uncompensated services provided to Centerforce clients, such as securing housing, transportation, job supplies/training, financial/legal paperwork and more. Unfortunately, these services are not reimbursed by government sources and we need your help to continue to enrich the lives of clients served in our community. Our clients and staff alike will be eternally grateful for your support!

We hope you can join us on May 2 and take a moment to celebrate our 50-plus years in the community for our passion and enthusiasm to improve the lives of the 200 clients and students we serve in Pierce and south King counties.