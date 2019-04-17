The Suburban Times

Register for Fall Preschool classes at LCOP Preschool

Submitted by Kathi Loverin.

If you have a preschooler in your life–your child or grandchild–now is the time to register for preschool classes for September. We have 3 classes:

  1. Junior class serves children who will be 3 years old by August 31st; A.M.
  2. Prekindergarten serves children who will be 4 years old by August 31st; P.M.
  3. Prekindergarten serves children who are 4 years old by April 2019.

Each class has 2 teachers and is limited to 15 students.

Presently, we have openings in each of our 3 classes. We fill the classes on a first come, first served basis. For more information, please visit our website at www.lcoppreschool.com/

You may also contact Kathi Loverin at the church office: 253-588-6631.

