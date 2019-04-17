DuPont Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review and Upcoming Open House

The City of DuPont is in the process of a periodic review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) and your organization has been identified as a stakeholder owning shoreline property, which would be subject to the SMP rules and regulations.

The City is encouraging public participation throughout the SMP periodic review process. The City is holding the first of two Open Houses to solicit feedback from the public regarding the ongoing Shoreline Master Program Periodic (SMP) Review.(City File No. 2018-029) This Open House will provide an opportunity for visioning and identification of high-priority issues prior to the development of new SMP policies.

Open House Date: April 24, 2019, from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

Open House Location: City of DuPont City Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327

The SMP is developed under guidelines established by the Department of Ecology. It is an important document that plans for and protects the City’s shorelines and waterways. The current SMP was adopted in 2013, however, the Shoreline Management Act (SMA) requires each SMP be reviewed and revised on an eight-year schedule established by the Legislature. The purpose of the Periodic Review is to stay current with any changes in laws and rules, respond to changed circumstances, and incorporate any new information and improved data.

Your organization has been identified as a stakeholder and will be updated / e-mailed throughout the periodic review process. In addition, you may sign up with the City’s Shoreline Master Program e-mail list that has been made available to the public at: dupontwa.gov/list.aspx

There may be a quorum of Council Members and Planning Commissioners present.