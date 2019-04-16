Rain didn't dampen Easter Egg Hunt

Pouring rain and chilly temperatures will never stop an Easter Egg Hunt. Was delighted to help organize, along with fellow Lakewood First Lion Club members and a Caring for Kids representative, this annual event for underserved children at Springbrook Park on Saturday.
I always walk away from this event feeling I helped made a difference. We served them a hot lunch, gave away free toothbrush kits and other hygiene items, toys, stuffed animals and other prizes. The happy faces on the children kept me warm all during the day.
