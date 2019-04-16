Ocean5 – Table 47 Receives 2019 Tahoma Business Environmental Award

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tahoma Business Environmental Award is presented annually by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber to a local business for its outstanding environmental stewardship.

This year’s award was presented to Ocean5 – Table 47 of Gig Harbor, Washington.

Ocean5 – Table 47 received the Tahoma Business Environmental Award for, among other things, it’s innovative building which was awarded the LEED Silver certification in September 2018 for their building design. Some key features include:

3.6 miles of geothermal wells under the parking lot that heat and cool the entire building

22 bowling lanes using string pinsetters, using less energy than motorized free falling pins

LED lights throughout the building, including the two-story laser arena

Carpet made of 100% recycled carpet content, including material made of discarded commercial fishing nets left in the oceans

Recycled wine corks used in the Salish Sea Lounge walls

Grown and raised ingredients, working with local farmers in Gig Harbor and Pierce County

Over 40 local taps of beer and wine, sending fewer individual bottles to the landfill

Visit Ocean5 – Table 47 for more information.

The Chamber is proud to recognize forward-thinking businesses and organizations throughout Tacoma and Pierce County. Congratulations, Ocean5 – Table 47!

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the best place to do business in Washington State.