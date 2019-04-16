Morgan bill to help disabled veterans access in-state tuition clears Legislature

Veterans who are eligible for federal Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment Services benefits will now also be eligible for in-state tuition at Washington’s public universities, colleges, and technical schools.

Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland), sponsored HB 1688, which aligns Washington state policies with changes already made at the federal level. Morgan is a U.S. Army veteran who completed her degree after leaving the military.

“When I was honorably discharged, I chose to remain in the great state of Washington to continue my education and raise my family. But out-of-state tuition prices made it a hardship,” Morgan said. “Our disabled veterans should not face the same hardship, and this bill ensures they won’t.”

The bill passed the House unanimously on March 4. Today, it also cleared the Senate unanimously.

Passage of the bill ensures Washington’s continued participation in the Choice Act, which enables public institutions of higher education to receive payments under the Montgomery GI Bill, Post-9/11 GI Bill, and other veteran education benefits.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.