828,000+ SF business park files Short Plat application

A short plat application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department.

Subdivision of property for phased construction of a speculative industrial park consisting of 5 buildings totaling 828,515gsf. The project will be utilizing multiple parcels under 6 different parcel numbers which will be reconfigured into 4 individual parcels. The proposed lot sizes are as follows: Lot 1, 507,993sf; Lot 2, 521,347sf; Lot 3, 174,818sf, and Lot 4, 453,610sf, respectively.

The project is located at 14920 Spring St SW in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Lakewood.

The public comment period is April 18, 2019-May 2, 2019. Learn more at the City of Lakewood’s website.