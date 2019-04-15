West Pierce Fire & Rescue 2018 Annual Report is Now Available

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2018 Annual Report is now available online. This report encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events, which has proven to be one of the busiest on record. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:

Calls for service increased nearly three percent over the year prior

Nearly 75 percent of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid

Approximately $350,000 was obtained in grant funding to support training and equipment needs

WPFR’s Red Knights Recruit Academy is a regional firefighter recruit academy and 2018 was the largest class to date with 34 recruits, 10 of which were hired by West Pierce

Various changes were implemented to improve the health and wellness of WPFR’s employees

Nearly 9,000 elementary school students were taught fire and life safety lessons by WPFR’s public education team, including approximately 500 high school students who learned CPR

94 new Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members were trained how to be self-sustained during a disaster before help can arrive

More than 6,000 smoke alarms were installed by WPFR personnel in high risk multi-family dwellings to protect the lives of the residents and the aging buildings

