West Pierce Fire & Rescue 2018 Annual Report is Now Available

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s 2018 Annual Report is now available online. This report encompasses the past year’s (January 1 – December 31) events, which has proven to be one of the busiest on record. The full report can be seen here, but some highlights include:
- Calls for service increased nearly three percent over the year prior
- Nearly 75 percent of WPFR’s calls for service are for medical aid
- Approximately $350,000 was obtained in grant funding to support training and equipment needs
- WPFR’s Red Knights Recruit Academy is a regional firefighter recruit academy and 2018 was the largest class to date with 34 recruits, 10 of which were hired by West Pierce
- Various changes were implemented to improve the health and wellness of WPFR’s employees
- Nearly 9,000 elementary school students were taught fire and life safety lessons by WPFR’s public education team, including approximately 500 high school students who learned CPR
- 94 new Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members were trained how to be self-sustained during a disaster before help can arrive
- More than 6,000 smoke alarms were installed by WPFR personnel in high risk multi-family dwellings to protect the lives of the residents and the aging buildings
