The Steilacoom Silver Stars returning to Hawaii for their 30th year

Submitted by Steven Behr.

As we enter the beautiful season of “spring”, Ikuko Ponder and Steven Behr, The Steilacoom Silver Stars, are busy preparing for their return to the “islands of aloha” for their 30th year.

(Hawaii Calls) Tap dancing, Swing, Tango, Waltz, Latin, Flamenco and of course Hula are all components of their special presentation that is complimented with original costumes and great music. Music dictates the dance; listen to the beat of those dancing feet; let’s dance !!