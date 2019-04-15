The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council April 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of April 2, 2019
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #111076- #111081 in the amount of $236,074.88
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #111086 – #111161 in the amount of $149,952.20
    4. Reappointment of John Jacobs to Planning Commission Position 6 (AB 2920)
    5. Set hearing date for appeal of Andrade short plat (AB 2921)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Reports:
    1. Mayo
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  6. Study Session:
    1. Parking Regulations

