Steilacoom Town Council April 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of April 2, 2019
- Approval of Payroll Checks #111076- #111081 in the amount of $236,074.88
- Approval of Claims Checks #111086 – #111161 in the amount of $149,952.20
- Reappointment of John Jacobs to Planning Commission Position 6 (AB 2920)
- Set hearing date for appeal of Andrade short plat (AB 2921)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayo
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session:
- Parking Regulations
