Lakewood’s SummerFest set for July 13

Join the City of Lakewood for SummerFest on Saturday, July 13, for a free, memorable, outdoor festival for the whole family at Fort Steilacoom Park.

New this year is a hot air balloon glow! There is truly something for everyone. Sample amazing food from over 30 food trucks and a beer garden. Enjoy extreme trampoline acts, stilt walkers, an aerial motocross show, and roving circus acts.

Participate in hands-on art activities, multi-sporting events, bubble soccer, Kids Zone with inflatables and pony rides. Browse the classic car show, shop at over 150 unique market vendors and listen to live music featuring Washed in Black-a Pearl Jam tribute band, The Infinity Project- a Journey tribute band, Chapter 5, and the Aphrodisiacs. See dances from over 14 countries on the International Festival stage.

Get your free “Passport” stamped at over 25 high quality multi-sporting activities, and hands-on art stations. Stay for the movie at night, The Greatest Showman! For a complete schedule of events please visit cityoflakewood.us/summerfest/