Lakewood considers forming American Lake Management District

On Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony on the formation of the American Lake – Lake Management District No. 1.

The Lakewood City Council passed a resolution of intention, Resolution No. 2019-08, on April 1, 2019, to form a lake management district to finance invasive aquatic species management, water quality management, and maintenance, monitoring, and educational efforts related to those activities.

Learn more about the meeting at the City of Lakewood’s website.